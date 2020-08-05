Resmed Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Resmed Inc (RMD) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $177.84 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $68.80 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $193.29 million or $1.33 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $770.34 million from $704.96 million last year.

Resmed Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $193.29 Mln. vs. $137.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.33 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q4): $770.34 Mln vs. $704.96 Mln last year.

