Resmed Inc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Resmed Inc (RMD) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $300.5 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $232.5 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $314.4 million or $2.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $1.197 billion from $1.117 billion last year.

Resmed Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $300.5 Mln. vs. $232.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.04 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.197 Bln vs. $1.117 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.