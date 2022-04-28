Resmed Inc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Resmed Inc (RMD):

Earnings: $179.01 million in Q3 vs. -$78.48 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.22 in Q3 vs. -$0.54 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $193.28 million or $1.32 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.42 per share Revenue: $864.50 million in Q3 vs. $768.77 million in the same period last year.

