Resmed Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Resmed Inc (RMD) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $163.1 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $105.4 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $187.9 million or $1.29 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $769.5 million from $662.2 million last year.

Resmed Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $187.9 Mln. vs. $128.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.29 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q3): $769.5 Mln vs. $662.2 Mln last year.

