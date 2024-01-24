Resmed Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Resmed Inc (RMD) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $208.80 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $224.91 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $277.35 million or $1.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $1.16 billion from $1.03 billion last year.

Resmed Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $208.80 Mln. vs. $224.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.42 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.79 -Revenue (Q2): $1.16 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.

