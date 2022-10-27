Resmed Inc Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Resmed Inc (RMD) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $210.5 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $203.6 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $221.1 million or $1.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $950.3 million from $904.0 million last year.

Resmed Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $210.5 Mln. vs. $203.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.43 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q1): $950.3 Mln vs. $904.0 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.