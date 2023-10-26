Resmed Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Resmed Inc (RMD) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $219.4 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $210.5 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $241.2 million or $1.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.8% to $1.1 billion from $950.3 million last year.

Resmed Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $219.4 Mln. vs. $210.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.49 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.62 -Revenue (Q1): $1.1 Bln vs. $950.3 Mln last year.

