Resmed Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Resmed Inc (RMD) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $203.6 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $178.4 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $222.0 million or $1.51 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $904.0 million from $751.9 million last year.

Resmed Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $222.0 Mln. vs. $185.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.51 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q1): $904.0 Mln vs. $751.9 Mln last year.

