Resmed Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Resmed Inc (RMD) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $178.4 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $120.1 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $185.4 million or $1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $751.9 million from $681.1 million last year.

Resmed Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $185.4 Mln. vs. $135.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.27 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q1): $751.9 Mln vs. $681.1 Mln last year.

