ResMed Inc. Publishes Conflict Minerals Report

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

ResMed Inc. has filed a Form SD for the 2023 reporting period, detailing their compliance with the SEC’s Rule 13p-1 concerning conflict minerals. The company has completed an inquiry into the origins of minerals used in their products and has made their findings available in a conflict minerals report. This report is accessible to the public on the ResMed website under the Corporate Governance section.

