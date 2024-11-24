ResMed Inc Plans Sale of Common Shares on NYSE

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

ResMed Inc is preparing for a significant sale of 6,160 common shares on the NYSE, with an estimated market value of around $1.5 million. The sale, scheduled for November 22, 2024, involves shares acquired through restricted stock vesting and stock option exercises. This move signals potential opportunities for investors interested in ResMed’s market performance.

