ResMed Inc. Officer Plans Major Stock Sale

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.
ResMed Inc. is preparing for a significant sale of its common stock, with Michael Farrell, a company officer and director, planning to sell 14,683 shares. The sale, which is planned for November 7, 2024, is expected to generate an aggregate market value of approximately $3.6 million. This move follows previous sales in August and September, highlighting active trading interest in ResMed’s shares.
For further insights into AU:RMD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Stock Market News Today, 11/11/24 – Stocks Close Mixed as Fed May Need Less Rate Cuts
- Paramount Global’s (NASDAQ:PARA) Streaming Operations Are Improving
- Reports of Elon Musk Buying Ford (NYSE:F) Are Greatly Exaggerated
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.