ResMed Inc. Officer Plans Major Stock Sale

November 10, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

ResMed Inc. is preparing for a significant sale of its common stock, with Michael Farrell, a company officer and director, planning to sell 14,683 shares. The sale, which is planned for November 7, 2024, is expected to generate an aggregate market value of approximately $3.6 million. This move follows previous sales in August and September, highlighting active trading interest in ResMed’s shares.

