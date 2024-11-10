ResMed Inc Insider Sells Shares, Retains Ownership

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.
Michael J. Rider, Global General Counsel at ResMed Inc, disposed of 69 shares of the company’s common stock at $242 each on November 1, 2024, under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. This transaction leaves Rider with a beneficial ownership of 10,443 shares. Investors might find these insider transactions insightful for assessing executive sentiment towards ResMed’s stock performance.
