ResMed Inc Director Plans Strategic Share Sale

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.
Peter C. Farrell, a director at ResMed Inc, plans to sell 2,000 common shares of the company on the NYSE, with an aggregate market value of $500,000, as part of a routine stock option transaction. This announcement follows Farrell’s recent sales of similar share amounts over the past few months, reflecting a strategic divestment approach. Investors may find these transactions insightful for evaluating insider trading activities within the company.
