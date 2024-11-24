ResMed Inc Director Expands Stock Holdings

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

Carol Burt, a director at ResMed Inc, has increased her beneficial ownership of the company by acquiring 1,083 shares of common stock. These shares were awarded as Restricted Stock Units and will fully vest by November 11, 2025, or at the next annual shareholder meeting. This move is part of a strategic ownership adjustment in the company’s stock holdings.

