ResMed Inc Director Adjusts Stock Holdings

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

ResMed Inc has reported changes in beneficial ownership, with director Harjit Gill disposing of 132.601 shares for tax withholding purposes related to vested Restricted Stock Units. The transaction took place on November 11, 2024, with the shares valued at $252.38 each. This adjustment leaves Gill with direct ownership of 8,822 shares.

