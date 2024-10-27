News & Insights

ResMed Inc. Corrects Proxy Statement Details

October 27, 2024

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

ResMed Inc. has issued an amendment to its proxy statement for the upcoming annual stockholders’ meeting due to a minor error in the contact information for voting. The corrected details ensure investors have the right phone number and website to access voting instructions and reports. This adjustment highlights ResMed’s commitment to maintaining transparent and accurate communication with its shareholders.

