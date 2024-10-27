ResMed Inc. Corrects Proxy Statement Details

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

ResMed Inc. has issued an amendment to its proxy statement for the upcoming annual stockholders’ meeting due to a minor error in the contact information for voting. The corrected details ensure investors have the right phone number and website to access voting instructions and reports. This adjustment highlights ResMed’s commitment to maintaining transparent and accurate communication with its shareholders.

For further insights into AU:RMD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.