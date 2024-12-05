Resmed Inc Chairman Sells Shares Under Trading Plan

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

Resmed Inc’s Chairman Emeritus, Peter C. Farrell, executed a transaction involving the sale of 2,000 shares of ResMed Common Stock at a price of $245.65 per share. This transaction, conducted under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan, leaves Farrell with a total of 81,218 shares held directly in the company. Investors might keep an eye on such insider transactions as they could signal shifts in executive confidence or strategic decisions.

