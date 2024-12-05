Resmed Inc Chairman Sells Shares Under Trading Plan

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Resmed Inc’s Chairman Emeritus, Peter C. Farrell, executed a transaction involving the sale of 2,000 shares of ResMed Common Stock at a price of $245.65 per share. This transaction, conducted under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan, leaves Farrell with a total of 81,218 shares held directly in the company. Investors might keep an eye on such insider transactions as they could signal shifts in executive confidence or strategic decisions.
For further insights into AU:RMD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.