ResMed Inc Awards RSUs to Director Desney Tan

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

Desney Tan, a director at ResMed Inc, has been awarded 1,083 restricted stock units (RSUs), which will vest by November 2025 or at the next annual shareholder meeting. This move highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning leadership incentives with shareholder interests. Investors may find this development indicative of potential future value in ResMed’s stock.

