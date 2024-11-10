Resmed Inc Announces Upcoming Stock Sale

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

Resmed Inc is preparing to sell 2,000 shares of its common stock, valued at approximately $497,480, on the New York Stock Exchange. This move follows previous sales by director Peter C. Farrell, who sold an equal number of shares in September and October 2024. Interested investors may find this a noteworthy development as it signals potential strategic financial maneuvers by the company.

