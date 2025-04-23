Resmed Inc Announces Rise In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Resmed Inc (RMD) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $365.0 million, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $300.5 million, or $2.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $348.5 million or $2.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $1.292 billion from $1.197 billion last year.

Resmed Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

