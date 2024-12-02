ResMed Inc Adjusts CHESS Depositary Interests in November

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

ResMed Inc has reported a decrease in the number of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) issued over its quoted securities for November 2024, with a net difference of 2,079,940 CDIs compared to the previous month. The changes reflect net transfers between CDIs and common stock on the NYSE, as well as activities related to stock options and employee stock plans. Investors should note these fluctuations as part of ResMed’s ongoing securities management and strategy.

