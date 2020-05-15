ResMed Grows on Solid Ventilator Sales Amid Coronavirus Woes

On May 15, we issued an updated research report on ResMed Inc. RMD. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), at present.

Over the past six months, shares of ResMed have outperformed its industry. The stock has gained 11.7% against 7.9% decline of the industry.

ResMed exited third-quarter fiscal 2020 with better-than-expected results. The company registered growth at CER across its key operating segments — Total Sleep and Respiratory Care, and SaaS. Increase in demand for the company’s life support ventilators, non-invasive ventilators and ventilation mask systems amid the pandemic boosted ResMed’s sales during the third quarter.

In this regard, ResMed produced more than 52,000 non-invasive ventilators, including bilevels and invasive ventilators, during the quarter. This marked a three-fold increase in production from the year-ago level.

The company recently launched cloud-based remote monitoring software for ventilators and Lumis bilevel devices across Europe via its AirView platform. This was launched keeping in mind the requirement of ventilators by patients on a daily basis for assisted breathing even during the ongoing pandemic. Further, many patients require regular medical check-ups and support.

Geographically, ResMed’s performance was impressive. Further, a strong solvency level and expansion of both margins buoy optimism. Its huge potential in digital health and increasing opportunities in new markets boost investor confidence.

ResMed Inc. Price

ResMed Inc. price | ResMed Inc. Quote

On the flip side, global supply chain disruption, manufacturing halt due to lock down and lesser patient visits at clinics as a result of the pandemic are hampering global sales. Also, challenges like competitive bidding and reimbursement issues are concerns. The company is also constantly exposed to unfavorable foreign-exchange fluctuations. Additionally, rising operating expense is another major headwind.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space include Aphria Inc. APHA, HMS Holdings Corp. HMSY and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Aphria has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 24.6%.

HMS Holdings has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 11%.

West Pharmaceutical has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 9.2%.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.