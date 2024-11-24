ResMed Director Acquires Shares, Signals Confidence

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

Karen Drexler, a director at ResMed Inc, acquired 1,083 shares of ResMed common stock as part of a Restricted Stock Unit (RSU) award, set to vest by November 2025 or at the next annual shareholder’s meeting. This move reflects ongoing engagement by company insiders in ResMed’s financial activities, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance. Investors may see this as a positive indicator of the company’s outlook.

