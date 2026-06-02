BioTech
RMD

ResMed Completes Acquisition Of Noctrix Health, Expands Sleep Health Portfolio

June 02, 2026 — 03:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ResMed Inc. (RMD), a medical device manufacturer and cloud-based software applications developer that diagnoses and manages respiratory disorders, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Noctrix Health, Inc., a medical device company developing wearable therapeutics for chronic neurological disorders.

The acquisition expands ResMed's clinical sleep health portfolio to include treatment of Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS), a prevalent sleep disorder, by adding Noctrix's Nidra Tonic Motor Activation (TOMAC) Therapy, an FDA De Novo-classified, non-invasive, non-pharmacologic treatment designed to reduce symptoms of moderate-to-severe RLS.

In addition, ResMed plans to integrate Noctrix's technology into its portfolio of connected devices and digital health solutions to help expand access, improve care pathways and enhance patient outcomes over time.

For Noctrix Health, joining ResMed brings an opportunity to expand patient access and accelerate impact for providers, patients and health systems.

With the completion of this acquisition, Noctrix has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the ResMed group.

"Our acquisition of Noctrix Health marks an important step forward in advancing our 2030 strategy and expanding our clinical sleep health portfolio," said Mick Farrell, Chairman and CEO of ResMed.

RMD has traded between $184.59 and $293.81 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $186.44, down 2.17%.

In the overnight market, RMD is trading at $186.50, up 0.03%.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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