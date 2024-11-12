ResMed CFO Sandercock Sells 1,000 Shares

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.
ResMed Inc’s Chief Financial Officer Brett Sandercock has reported a transaction involving the sale of 1,000 shares of ResMed common stock at $249 per share. This transaction was conducted under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Following this sale, Sandercock retains ownership of approximately 94,864 shares.
