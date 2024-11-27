ResMed CEO’s Stock Transactions and Options Activity

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.
Michael J. Farrell, CEO of ResMed Inc, recently executed several transactions involving the company’s common stock. This includes the gifting and selling of shares through the Lisette and Michael Farrell Family Trust and Foundation, as well as the acquisition of stock options. These moves could be of interest to investors tracking executive activities and stock performance.
