ResMed (ASX:RMD) Price Target Increased by 5.40% to 41.22

The average one-year price target for ResMed (ASX:RMD) has been revised to 41.22 / share. This is an increase of 5.40% from the prior estimate of 39.11 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.85 to a high of 47.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.97% from the latest reported closing price of 33.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1394 funds or institutions reporting positions in ResMed. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMD is 0.25%, a decrease of 5.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.19% to 105,544K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,550K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,453K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,250K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,048K shares, representing a decrease of 18.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 14.11% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 3,482K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,833K shares, representing a decrease of 10.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 8.43% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,431K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 2.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,428K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,386K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 1.22% over the last quarter.

