ResMed (ASX:RMD) Price Target Decreased by 16.11% to 28.98

The average one-year price target for ResMed (ASX:RMD) has been revised to 28.98 / share. This is an decrease of 16.11% from the prior estimate of 34.55 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.33 to a high of 36.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.68% from the latest reported closing price of 22.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1410 funds or institutions reporting positions in ResMed. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMD is 0.23%, a decrease of 6.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.20% to 101,207K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,584K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,550K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 7.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,498K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,428K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 7.79% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,406K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,431K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,329K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,232K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 7.04% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,357K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,250K shares, representing a decrease of 80.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 48.50% over the last quarter.

