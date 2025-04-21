Resmed appoints Salli Schwartz as Chief Investor Relations Officer to lead global investor relations and enhance shareholder engagement.

ResMed has appointed Salli Schwartz as the new Chief Investor Relations Officer, effective April 21, 2025. Schwartz brings over two decades of experience from roles in finance at health tech and financial services companies, most recently serving as Head of Investor Relations at Illumina, Inc. In her position at ResMed, she will lead the global investor relations function and report directly to CEO Mick Farrell. Schwartz has a strong background in managing investor communications and capital efficiency, having previously held key roles at MSCI, Inc., and Moody's Corporation. She expressed enthusiasm about joining ResMed during a pivotal time in the company's strategy aimed at enhancing global sleep and breathing health. ResMed is dedicated to delivering innovative health technologies that empower individuals worldwide to achieve better health outcomes.

Appointment of Salli Schwartz as Chief Investor Relations Officer adds significant expertise in investor engagement, which can enhance shareholder communications and confidence.

Schwartz's extensive experience in health tech and financial services positions her to effectively support Resmed's strategic goals and improve capital efficiency.

The announcement aligns with Resmed's 2030 strategy, indicating a strong commitment to driving shareholder value and expanding health technologies globally.

Appointment of a new Chief Investor Relations Officer might indicate previous issues in investor relations or a need for stronger communication strategies regarding corporate strategy and financial performance.

Potential oversight in not addressing how Schwartz’s previous experience at Illumina and MSCI will specifically translate to Resmed’s unique challenges and needs.

Announcement could be seen as a response to shareholder pressures, which might suggest underlying concerns about current performance or future direction of the company.

Who is the new Chief Investor Relations Officer at Resmed?

Salli Schwartz has been appointed as Chief Investor Relations Officer of Resmed as of April 21, 2025.

What experience does Salli Schwartz bring to Resmed?

Salli Schwartz brings over two decades of finance experience from health tech and financial services organizations, including Illumina and MSCI.

What is the role of Chief Investor Relations Officer?

The Chief Investor Relations Officer leads global investor relations, managing communications and engagement with shareholders regarding corporate strategy and financial performance.

How does Resmed aim to empower individuals through its technologies?

Resmed strives to empower 500 million people worldwide to achieve their full health potential through better sleep and breathing health.

What is Resmed’s vision for healthcare technology?

Resmed envisions creating life-changing health technologies that make home healthcare more accessible, personalized, and effective globally.

Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD



), the global leader in health technology focused on sleep, breathing, and care delivered in the home, today announced the appointment of Salli Schwartz as Chief Investor Relations Officer, effective April 21, 2025. In this role, Schwartz will lead Resmed's global investor relations function and report to Mick Farrell, Chairman of the Board and CEO.





Schwartz is a seasoned executive with more than two decades of experience in a range of finance roles at health tech and financial services organizations. She joins Resmed from Illumina, Inc., where she served as the Head of Investor Relations. In that role, she led the company’s investor engagement strategy, representing the company’s response to shareholders’ perspectives on corporate strategy, capital allocation, and financial performance. She was also a member of Illumina’s Corporate Social Responsibility Executive Steering Committee and its Transformation Office.





“Salli is a seasoned financial leader with a proven track record of driving investor relationships supporting business strategy and capital efficiency,” said Farrell. “Her leadership and expertise will be critical as we advance our 2030 strategy to drive shareholder value and empower 500 million people worldwide to achieve their full health potential.”





Prior to Illumina, Schwartz served as Head of Investor Relations and Treasurer at MSCI, Inc., where she managed investor communications as well as a portfolio of over $2 billion in cash and short-term investments, and more than $4 billion in high-yield debt. She was also a member of MSCI’s Corporate Responsibility Committee, Enterprise Risk Oversight Committee, and Investment Committee. Earlier in her career, Schwartz held multiple roles at Moody's Corporation, including Global Head of Strategic Capital Management and Treasurer, and Global Head of Investor Relations and Communications. She also worked in corporate strategy, corporate treasury, and FP&A with Citigroup Inc.





“I am excited to join Resmed at such a pivotal moment in its strategy to make better sleep and breathing health more accessible around the world,” said Schwartz. “I look forward to partnering with our leadership team and our shareholders to communicate and advance Resmed’s vision and financial targets.”







About Resmed







Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We’re relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible, and effective. Ultimately, Resmed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more about how we’re redefining sleep health at



Resmed.com



and follow @Resmed.















