Resmed Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Release and Webcast Details

Resmed will release Q4 fiscal 2025 results on July 31, followed by a management webcast.

Resmed announced that it will release its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 on July 31, 2025, after the market closes. Following the release, management will discuss the results during a webcast scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PDT. The webcast will also cover other relevant information. Investors can access the event via a specified link, and a replay will be available on Resmed’s investor relations website shortly after the event. Resmed, which focuses on health technologies aimed at improving sleep and breathing, operates in 140 countries and is dedicated to enhancing home healthcare through innovative solutions.

Potential Positives

Resmed is set to release its financial and operational results for Q4 FY 2025, providing investors with critical insights into the company's performance and potential future outlook.

The accompanying webcast will allow management to discuss results in detail and potentially share forward-looking information, enhancing transparency for investors.

The planned release showcases Resmed's commitment to regular communication with stakeholders, which can boost investor confidence and market trust.

Potential Negatives

Resmed's upcomingearnings callmay create concern among investors if the results do not meet expectations, which could lead to a decline in stock value.



The focusing on forward-looking and material information in the webcast implies there may be uncertainties or challenges ahead for the company that could impact performance.



The limited accessibility of theearnings callsolely via webcast may alienate investors who prefer more traditional phone access, possibly affecting engagement.

FAQ

When will Resmed release its fourth quarter results for fiscal year 2025?

Resmed plans to release its fourth quarter results on Thursday, July 31, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the Resmed earnings webcast?

The earnings webcast can be accessed via the link: https://investor.resmed.com on July 31, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. PDT.

Will there be a replay of the Resmedearnings call

Yes, a replay of the earnings webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event on Resmed’s investor relations website.

What is the conference ID for the phone replay of theearnings call

The conference ID for the phone replay is 13754703, which can be accessed from July 31 to August 14, 2025.

What does Resmed specialize in?

Resmed specializes in creating health technologies that improve sleep and breathing, enhancing home healthcare for better outcomes.

$RMD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RMD stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 5 times. They made 0 purchases and 5 sales worth up to $75,000 on 06/04, 04/28.

on 06/04, 04/28. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$RMD Insider Trading Activity

$RMD insiders have traded $RMD stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J. FARRELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 40,045 shares for an estimated $9,372,611 .

. KAUSHIK GHOSHAL (Chief Commercial Officer, SaaS) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,858 shares for an estimated $4,477,282 .

. PETER C FARRELL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $2,820,240 .

. BRETT SANDERCOCK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,644 shares for an estimated $2,054,025 .

. WITTE JAN DE sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $486,940

MICHAEL J RIDER (Global General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 308 shares for an estimated $72,079.

$RMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 442 institutional investors add shares of $RMD stock to their portfolio, and 425 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RMD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/20/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

$RMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RMD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $RMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $265.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Bailey from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $286.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Brett Fishbin from KeyBanc set a target price of $274.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Anthony Petrone from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $265.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $240.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $260.0 on 01/31/2025

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced it plans to release financial and operational results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Thursday, July 31, 2025, after the New York Stock Exchange closes. Following the release, Resmed management will host a webcast to discuss the results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during the webcast.





Earnings webcast details:













•





Location:







https://investor.resmed.com















•





Date:





Thursday, July 31, 2025













•





Time:





1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT













•





International:





London, Thursday, July 31, 2025, 9:30 p.m. BST





Sydney, Friday, August 1, 2025, 6:30 a.m. AEST

































Please note, Resmed does not use outside phone lines to access theearnings call the call is accessible via the above webcast link only.





A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on Resmed’s investor relations website and available approximately two hours after the webcast. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately three hours after the webcast and will be accessible from July 31, 2025, until August 14, 2025, at:













•





U.S.: +1 877.660.6853













•





International: +1 201.612.7415













•





Conference ID: 13754703



























About Resmed







Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We’re relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible and effective. Ultimately, Resmed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more about how we’re redefining sleep health at Resmed.com and follow @Resmed.











For investors













For media















+1 858.836.5000





+1 619.510.1281











investorrelations@Resmed.com









news@Resmed.com





















