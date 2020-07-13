Resistance Expected At 2,200 Points For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 30 points or 1.3 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,185-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with technology stocks expected to weigh heavily - while growing coronavirus concerns add to the negative sentiment. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financials, industrials and technology stocks.

For the day, the index climbed 35.81 points or 1.67 percent to finish at 2,186.06 after trading between 2,163.07 and 2,188.80. Volume was 642 million shares worth 10.3 trillion won. There were 613 gainers and 230 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial jumped 2.07 percent, while KB Financial collected 4.12 percent, Hana Financial rallied 5.63 percent, Samsung Electronics advanced 1.33 percent, LG Electronics gained 0.44 percent, SK Hynix was up 0.24 percent, LG Chem spiked 3.40 percent, Lotte Chemical gathered 5.07 percent, S-Oil climbed 2.27 percent, SK Innovation added 0.38 percent, POSCO perked 2.75 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.23 percent, KEPCO surged 6.95 percent, Hyundai Motors accelerated 3.26 percent and Kia Motors soared 5.46 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened sharply higher on Monday before the gains dissipated in afternoon trade and fell into the red.

The Dow added 10.50 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 26,085.80, while the NASDAQ plummeted 226.60 points or 2.13 percent to end at 10,390.84 and the S&P 500 sank 29.82 points or 0.94 percent to close at 3,155.22.

The sharp pullback by the NASDAQ came as tech giants like Netflix (NFLX), Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN) and Facebook (FB) showed substantial downturns after reaching new record intraday highs.

The afternoon sell-off on Wall Street also came as California Governor Gavin Newsom rolled back the state's reopening following a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

The early rally on Wall Street followed upbeat news regarding a potential coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) announced that two of the companies' vaccine candidates received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The upbeat news on the vaccine front came as the U.S. has reported more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases for three days in a row, with Florida seeing a record 15,299 new cases on Sunday.

Crude oil prices slipped on Monday as concerns about the energy demand outlook resurfaced amid worries about rising new coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August fell $0.45 or 1.1 percent at $40.10 a barrel.

