Resilience, Efficiency, Competitiveness: Finding the Right Balance

By Daniela Peterhoff

Post-trade infrastructures are often referred to as the plumbing of financial services, suggesting they are highly complex and a bit secondary while in fact they are tremendously important, not least for financial stability. Without them markets cannot function successfully. Looking at CCPs, one can only be impressed by the resilience and containment effects that CCPs brought to financial markets during the global financial crisis. The same holds true for the way market infrastructures navigated through the exceptional market conditions that emerged during the COVID pandemic and more recently because of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

CCPs control of markets dynamics are in big part due to the stringent common regulatory requirements that EMIR created as well as its successive refinements imposed to CCPs throughout the EU, including to manage Brexit. Effective supervision, now coordinated by ESMA CCP Supervisory Committee, is also playing an important role there. Nonetheless, I would like to underline that CCPs have worked tirelessly to implement these standards, leading to robust risk management frameworks across the board as suggested by the very encouraging results of ESMA´s fourth stress test.

And, as we cannot rest on our laurels, just a few months back the European Commission carried out a targeted consultation on the review of the central clearing framework in the EU, asking the industry to reflect on several important topics, including the attractiveness of CCPs.

Nasdaq naturally contributed to this exercise and welcomes all the reforms and requirements that make post-trade infrastructure more resilient and prone to support stability. At the same time, a part of me also thinks that all these requirements and changes to implement come at significant costs for the infrastructure themselves and the broader industry with consequences on competitiveness. First, I have in mind the competitiveness in the EU markets, vis-à-vis Over-The-Counter markets for instance, and internationally, vis-à-vis third country markets.

For me, the reality we must face is that being reliable, resilient, sustainable is not sufficient for post-trade infrastructures. It is not worth very much if such infrastructures end-up not being used because of a lack of competitiveness. The right balance needs to be struck between requirements imposed for resilience and stability purposes, and allowing infrastructure to remain competitive in the EU markets as well as globally. For instance, in commodities markets, such as European power markets, a trend has emerged whereby market activity is moving to over-the-counter, away from organized markets and central clearing because their requirements are becoming too burdensome. This development deters the resilience, stability, and sustainability of the markets.

There are also new challenges ahead of us where we will need to stay in balance between too heavy requirements and keeping post-trade market infrastructure competitive. This is especially true in the areas of new technologies, such as DLT and AI but also climate change. Given we see these sectors as essential for society in the future, adopting the adequate frames to facilitate their uptake and monitoring their development is hugely relevant for us and an integral part of Nasdaq strategy.

Whether it is the creation of new types of financial and non-financial digital assets, inventive ways of structuring clearing services using technology to disintermediate or to rethink the status-quo of the traditional trading-clearing-settlement-custody divide in the chain of transacting and holding a financial instrument, policy decisions will have to be made to ensure safe while competitive market solutions. Nasdaq is embracing these new technologies as they have the potential to create more competitive and agile markets and services, while at the same time recognizing the need for ensuring a level playing field between various service providers based on the principles of a technology neutral regulatory framework. The other side of the coin is also that these new technologies can facilitate developments in market infrastructure by putting in place even more effective controls and managing complexities more effectively than today's markets, allowing even more resilient and orderly markets in the future.

We also need to understand how climate change could pose risks affecting the financial markets including post-trade infrastructures, especially CCPs, and determine an adequate regulatory framework. While ensuring the resilience of markets by posing regulatory requirements on the market infrastructure, it is important to maintain their attractiveness by keeping the demands reasonable.

Importantly, post-trade infrastructures need to be both truly competitive and resilient for remaining efficient and attractive. Policy makers therefore need to keep both aspects of resilience and competitiveness in balance to ensure an efficient and sustainable European capital market.