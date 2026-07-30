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Resilience And Lilly Expands U.S. Manufacturing With $750 Million Investment

July 30, 2026 — 09:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Resilience, a contract development and manufacturing organization, and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced a $750 million investment to expand advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing in Ohio. The move is aimed at strengthening domestic supply of Lilly's diabetes and obesity medicines, particularly through increased production of the KwikPen injectable device.

The expansion builds on a strategic partnership first established in 2023. Resilience already operates two facilities in the Cincinnati region, employing nearly 1,000 people, and has produced more than 150 million doses of Lilly medicines for U.S. patients. The new investment will add at least 400 high-skilled jobs, bringing total employment at Resilience's Ohio sites to more than 1,400.

Site preparation for the expanded campus is underway, with full operations expected to begin in early 2027. The facilities will become one of the largest sterile injectable and device assembly operations in the United States.

Resilience CEO William S. Marth said the investment reflects a long-term commitment to building advanced manufacturing capacity in the U.S., emphasizing operational excellence and reliable supply. Lilly's manufacturing chief Edgardo Hernandez added that the expansion underscores the importance of scaling complex programs to meet rising demand for diabetes and obesity treatments.

LLY has traded between $623.78 and $1,249.45 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $1,171.84, down 3.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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