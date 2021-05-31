US Markets

Resignation of Petrobras board member Gasparino now official

The resignation of Petrobras board member Marcelo Gasparino has been formalized, the Brazilian state oil company said in a Monday securities filing.

Gasparino, who represents market shareholders on the company's board, announced he was resigning in April. In the filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as the company is formally known, said the board had the right to appoint a substitute until the next shareholders' meeting.

