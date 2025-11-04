Is Resideo Technologies (REZI) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Resideo Technologies (REZI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Resideo Technologies is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 187 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Resideo Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for REZI's full-year earnings has moved 12.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that REZI has returned about 85.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 6.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Resideo Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Standex International (SXI). The stock has returned 25.4% year-to-date.

For Standex International, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Resideo Technologies belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26.9% this year, meaning that REZI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Standex International, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #144. The industry has moved +5.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Resideo Technologies and Standex International as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

