Resideo Technologies (REZI) Price Target Increased by 13.89% to 20.91

The average one-year price target for Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) has been revised to 20.91 / share. This is an increase of 13.89% from the prior estimate of 18.36 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.88% from the latest reported closing price of 21.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 671 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resideo Technologies. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REZI is 0.14%, a decrease of 6.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 164,246K shares. The put/call ratio of REZI is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 12,672K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,760K shares, representing a decrease of 8.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 56.97% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,972K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,333K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 7,977K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,254K shares, representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 1.41% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 6,747K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,135K shares, representing an increase of 9.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 6,507K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,703K shares, representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 56.00% over the last quarter.

Resideo Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Resideo Technologies Inc. is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. The company continues to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including its ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from nearly 200 stocking locations around the world.

