Resideo Technologies (REZI) Price Target Increased by 18.57% to 42.33

The average one-year price target for Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) has been revised to $42.33 / share. This is an increase of 18.57% from the prior estimate of $35.70 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $50.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.79% from the latest reported closing price of $42.00 / share.

Fund Sentiment

There are 728 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resideo Technologies. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REZI is 0.23%, an increase of 53.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 197,351K shares. The put/call ratio of REZI is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

Other Shareholders

Ariel Investments holds 8,956K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,665K shares , representing a decrease of 7.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 7.23% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,845K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,105K shares , representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 20.04% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 8,477K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,954K shares , representing a decrease of 17.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 59.79% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 8,239K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,197K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 17.66% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 7,017K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

