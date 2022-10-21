Resideo Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:REZI)) market cap declines to US$3.0b but insiders who sold US$1.5m stock were able to hedge their losses

Over the past year, insiders sold US$1.5m worth of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) stock at an average price of US$23.03 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company’s market cap plunged by US$99m after price dropped by 3.2% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Resideo Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President of ADI Global Distribution, Robert Aarnes, for US$1.5m worth of shares, at about US$23.03 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$20.87. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Robert Aarnes was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Resideo Technologies insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$33m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Resideo Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Resideo Technologies shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Resideo Technologies insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Resideo Technologies. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Resideo Technologies and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

