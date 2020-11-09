Resideo Technologies, Inc. Just Recorded A 216% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

A week ago, Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Resideo Technologies delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$1.4b, some 16% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$0.60, an impressive 216% ahead of forecasts. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Resideo Technologies after the latest results. NYSE:REZI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Resideo Technologies from three analysts is for revenues of US$5.18b in 2021 which, if met, would be an okay 6.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Resideo Technologies is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$1.52 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$4.86b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.89 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Resideo Technologies' future following the latest results, with a sizeable expansion in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Resideo Technologies 58% to US$21.00on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Resideo Technologies analyst has a price target of US$30.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$13.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Resideo Technologies' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 6.3% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.3% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Resideo Technologies is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Resideo Technologies following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Resideo Technologies analysts - going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Resideo Technologies you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

