Resideo Technologies Inc Shares Close the Day 32.2% Lower - Daily Wrap

Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) shares closed today 32.2% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 10.3% year-to-date, down 10.6% over the past 12 months, and down 19.4% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.5%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $23.94 and as low as $22.39 this week.
- Shares closed 44.2% below its 52-week high and 13.8% below its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 16.1% higher than the 10-day average and 35.0% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.4.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Industrials industry sector today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -47.7%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -53.4%
- The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is -164.3% higher than the average peer.
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.