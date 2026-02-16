Resideo Stock Up 66% as Alta Fox Makes $44 Million Bet Equal to 10% of Reported AUM

Key Points

Alta Fox bought 1,266,700 shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $44.49 million, reflecting the addition of the new stake.

This new stake represents 9.57% of fund AUM.

On February 13, 2026, Alta Fox Capital Management disclosed a new position in Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI), acquiring 1,266,700 shares in the fourth quarter—an estimated $44.49 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Alta Fox Capital Management established a new position in Resideo Technologies by purchasing 1,266,700 shares. The estimated transaction value is $44.49 million. The stake’s quarter-end valuation increased accordingly.

What else to know

This is a new position for the fund, accounting for 9.57% of its 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: NATL: $74.35 million (16.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: DAKT: $73.81 million (15.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: XPEL: $72.00 million (15.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: CARG: $48.84 million (10.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: BTSG: $46.34 million (10.0% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, shares of Resideo Technologies were priced at $35.57, up 66.68% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 53.78 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $6.76 billion Net Income (TTM) $116.00 million Price (as of market close 2/12/26) $35.57 One-Year Price Change 66.68%

Company snapshot

Resideo Technologies provides comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions, including temperature and humidity controls, security panels, sensors, and related software, primarily under the Honeywell Home brand.

The company operates through two segments—Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution—generating revenue from product sales, distribution, and value-added services to commercial and residential markets.

It serves contractors, original equipment manufacturers, service providers, and end-users in the United States, Europe, and globally through distributor networks, retail, and online channels.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of residential comfort and security solutions, leveraging a diversified product portfolio and global distribution capabilities. The company’s scale and established brands position it as a key supplier to both commercial and residential markets. Resideo’s integrated business model, combining manufacturing with distribution, supports stable revenue streams and broad market reach.

What this transaction means for investors

Capital is flowing toward businesses that are quietly compounding margins (and maybe not revenue to the same extent), and that is what makes this new position in Resideo interesting for long-term investors.



In the third quarter, Resideo delivered $1.86 billion in revenue, up about 2% year over year, but alongside record net income of $156 million, up 680% year-over-year, and record adjusted EBITDA of $229 million, up 21%. Meanwhile, gross margin hit a record 29.8%, with expansion in both the Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The company also updated full-year 2025 guidance to $7.43 billion to $7.47 billion in revenue and up to $832 million in adjusted EBITDA.



At nearly 10% of portfolio assets, this sits alongside other concentrated positions like NATL and DAKT, reinforcing a pattern of focused bets rather than broad diversification. For long-term investors, the takeaway is simple: steady margin expansion, disciplined execution, and a planned separation of its two business units could unlock further value if management continues to execute.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CarGurus. The Motley Fool recommends Xpel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

