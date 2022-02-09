Resideo (REZI) First Alert Buyout to Aid Home Safety Portfolio

Resideo Technologies, Inc. REZI agreed to acquire Aurora, IL-based First Alert, Inc. in a $593-million cash transaction. The seller in the buyout deal is Newell Brands Inc. NWL. The acquisition will boost Resideo’s offerings in the home security solutions market.



Shares of Resideo gained 1.55% yesterday, ending the trading session at $24.18.



First Alert is a leading manufacturer and supplier of home safety products in multiple markets. Its offerings are fire extinguishers, smoke alarms, combination alarms, carbon monoxide (CO) alarms, and others. Its prime brands in the market are BRK, Onelink, and First Alert.



Its revenues totaled $395 million in 2021, while its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) were $55 million.

Resideo noted that the First Alert buyout would be a strategic fit and complement its prevalent sensor solutions offering. Also, First Alert’s distribution channel, experienced workforce, and healthy e-commerce and retail businesses will be advantageous. Its manufacturing capabilities will also get a boost from First Alert’s Mexico-based manufacturing facility and Texas-based distribution facility.



The First Alert buyout is anticipated to generate annual cost synergies of $30 million by 2023-end. Also, the net present value of tax benefits is expected to total $46 million. The acquisition price of $593 million mirrors 6.4X adjusted EBITDA of 2021. The purchase price, net of tax benefits, is $547 million.



Subject to the fulfillment of customary conditions and the receipt of regulatory approvals, Resideo anticipates the First Alert acquisition to be complete in first-quarter 2022.



In 2021, Resideo acquired Foxboro, MA-based Shoreview Distribution and Richmond, VA-based Norfolk Wire & Electronics.

With a market capitalization of $3.4 billion, Resideo currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Solid product offerings, synergies from buyouts, and strengthening demand are beneficial for the company. Supply-chain restrictions and cost inflation might be concerning.



In the past three months, Resideo's shares have lost 10.5% compared with the industry's decline of 14.1%.

In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's earnings per share is pegged at 37 cents for fourth-quarter 2021 and $1.55 for 2021. Also, the consensus estimate for 2022 earnings is unchanged at $1.87.

The company is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 15, 2022, after market close. Per its preliminary expectations, the company’s revenues were $1.454 billion and the gross margin was 27.2%. Its operating profit is expected to be $141 million.

