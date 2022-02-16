Resideo (REZI) Arrow Wire Buyout to Aid ADI Global Distribution

Resideo Technologies, Inc. REZI acquired Chino, CA-based Arrow Wire & Cable. The parties involved have not disclosed the financial terms of the acquisition. The buyout will boost Resideo’s offerings of data communications products.



Shares of Resideo gained 1.85% yesterday, ending the trading session at $24.82.



Arrow Wire is a leading distributor of security, data communications and connectivity products. Its products include network equipment, fiber and copper cabling and connectivity, and racking solutions. It has a solid customer base on the West Coast and operates mainly through its three warehouses located at Chino, CA; Phoenix, AZ; and Hayward, CA. The privately-held company was founded in 1989.

As noted, the Arrow Wire buyout supports Resideo’s efforts to expand its distribution businesses. Since 2020, this is the fourth acquisition accomplished by Resideo in the distribution front. Also, this marks Resideo’s second buyout to enhance its data communications businesses.



Arrow Wire’s experienced workforce, sound customer base and solid distribution channel will be advantageous for Resideo. Its three warehouse locations will also add vigor to Resideo’s businesses.



The acquired assets are now part of Resideo’s ADI Global Distribution business segment. It engages in the distribution of security and voltage products (low-voltage types) through multiple stocking locations. Products offered include structured wiring, power audio, smart home, access control, enterprise connectivity, and others.



In 2021, the segment generated revenues of $3.4 billion, reflecting an increase of 15% from the previous year. It accounted for 57.8% of Resideo’s total revenues in 2021.

Inorganic Activities by Resideo

Resideo, on Feb 7, agreed to acquire Aurora, IL-based First Alert, Inc. in a $593-million cash transaction. The seller in the buyout deal is Newell Brands Inc. NWL. The acquisition will boost Resideo’s offerings in the home security solutions market.



The First Alert buyout is anticipated to generate annual cost synergies of $30 million by 2023-end. Also, the net present value of tax benefits is expected to total $46 million. The acquisition price of $593 million mirrors 6.4X adjusted EBITDA of 2021. The purchase price, net of tax benefits, is $547 million. Resideo anticipates the First Alert acquisition to be complete in first-quarter 2022.



In 2021, Resideo acquired Foxboro, MA-based Shoreview Distribution and Richmond, VA-based Norfolk Wire & Electronics.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Earnings Estimates

With a market capitalization of $3.5 billion, Resideo currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Solid product offerings, synergies from buyouts, and strengthening demand are beneficial for the company. Supply-chain restrictions and cost inflation might be concerning.



In the past three months, Resideo's shares have lost 10% compared with the industry's decline of 15.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's earnings per share is pegged at $1.87 per share for 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2021, its earnings of 45 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents by 21.62%. Revenues of $1,454 million were in line with the consensus estimate.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Resideo Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Resideo Technologies, Inc. Quote

