Resideo reports Q3 adjusted EPS 58c, consensus 56c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.83B, consensus $1.82B. “We delivered strong results in the third quarter with organic sales growth at both Products and Solutions and ADI in addition to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA again coming in ahead of our outlook,” commented Jay Geldmacher, Resideo’s (REZI) President and CEO. “Products and Solutions continued to drive gross margin accretion, reflecting structural cost improvements. ADI also returned to organic revenue growth driven by improved demand across commercial categories and continued e-commerce expansion. The integration of Snap One is progressing well with the teams focused on cross-selling opportunities and cost reduction actions.” “We are excited by the meaningful new product introductions that have begun to rollout at Products and Solutions. This is highlighted by refreshes of our thermostat offering and security solutions aimed at larger residential and small and medium business opportunities. At ADI, improving demand trends in key categories and cross-selling opportunities with a greater customer and product portfolio create significant benefits moving forward. Overall, we expect the positive business momentum to continue as we close out 2024 and look to 2025.”

