Resideo Commences Private Offering Of $500 Mln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) announced on Tuesday that Resideo Funding Inc., a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has launched a private offering of $500 million of senior notes due 2032.

The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis initially by Resideo and each of its subsidiaries that guarantees the company's existing senior credit facilities.

Resideo intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to repay a portion of the debt under the company's senior secured Term B loans maturing on February 21, 2028.

