REZI

Resideo Commences Private Offering Of $500 Mln Of Senior Notes

July 09, 2024 — 07:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) announced on Tuesday that Resideo Funding Inc., a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has launched a private offering of $500 million of senior notes due 2032.

The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis initially by Resideo and each of its subsidiaries that guarantees the company's existing senior credit facilities.

Resideo intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to repay a portion of the debt under the company's senior secured Term B loans maturing on February 21, 2028.

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
