Residents in These 10 States Will See the Biggest 2027 Social Security COLA Boosts

Key Points

The 2027 Social Security COLA is estimated to be about 3.8%.

More affluent states will see their average Social Security benefits increase the most.

The Social Security Administration will officially announce the COLA in October.

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If you're on Social Security, you'll get some sort of benefit increase in January, thanks to the 2027 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). We don't know what that will look like yet, but several signs point to an above-average boost.

Your Social Security benefit increase will be different from your neighbors', since COLAs are percentages. You're more likely to see a big increase if you live in one of the following 10 states.

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The 10 states that will see their average Social Security checks increase the most in 2027

We're still several months away from the official 2027 Social Security COLA announcement. But estimates from The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan senior group, suggest that next year's COLA will be around 3.8%.

This would add roughly $79 to the $2,081 average monthly benefit as of April 2026. But there are plenty of seniors who stand to gain a lot more than this.

Many states would see their average benefits increase by a lot more, too, especially if they have high average incomes, like the 10 listed below. The following table gives each state's average benefit as of December 2024, plus its estimated 2026 benefit, which includes this year's 2.8% COLA, and its estimated 2027 benefit, assuming a 3.8% COLA.

State Average Benefit (Dec. 2024) Estimated Average Benefit (2026) Estimated Average Benefit With 3.8% 2027 COLA Connecticut $2,196.15 $2,257.64 $2,343.43 New Jersey $2,190.05 $2,251.37 $2,336.92 New Hampshire $2,183.82 $2,244.97 $2,330.28 Delaware $2,170.63 $2,231.41 $2,316.20 Maryland $2,139.54 $2,199.45 $2,283.03 Washington $2,099.38 $2,158.16 $2,240.17 Minnesota $2,095.13 $2,153.79 $2,235.64 Massachusetts $2,084.32 $2,142.68 $2,224.10 Michigan $2,066.03 $2,123.88 $2,204.59 Utah $2,065.18 $2,123.01 $2,203.68

It's important to remember that these are only averages. Many beneficiaries in these states will receive less than the amount shown, while others will get more.

You can get a rough idea of where your checks might wind up by adding 3.8% to your current benefits. Just keep in mind that the COLA may come in slightly higher or lower than this. We won't know for sure until the Social Security Administration makes the official announcement in mid-October. Once the official announcement comes in, it'll be time to start preparing your 2027 budget.

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