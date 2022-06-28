Residents of This State Are Set to Get Tax Refund Checks of Up to $300 Per Person

While federal stimulus checks are a thing of the past, some state governments are sending checks out to their residents. With higher gas and food costs lately, every bit of extra money can make a difference. Hawaii is the latest state to approve relief checks. Residents of Hawaii who file their 2021 state tax returns will receive tax refund checks ranging from $100 to $300 per person.

Most Americans are feeling the financial impact of higher living costs. It can be challenging to stretch an already-thin paycheck as essential living expenses get pricier by the day.

It's likely that many residents of Hawaii are struggling greatly -- after all, it's the most expensive state to live in. Everyday expenses cost more there when compared to many other U.S. states.

But help is on the way. Residents will soon be getting tax refund checks. This extra money may help some households better handle rising costs.

Each person could receive up to $300

Are you living in Hawaii and want to know more?

You'll need to file a 2021 state tax return to receive a tax refund check. Residents must file their state tax returns on or before December 31, 2022, to qualify for payment.

How much money will you get? The total tax refund amount is calculated by multiplying the number of exemptions the taxpayer can claim by $100 or $300, depending on income.

Here's a breakdown of the income guidelines:

Single and head of household tax filers with an adjusted gross income under $100,000 will get $300 for each exemption.

Single and head of household tax filers with an adjusted gross income of $100,000 or more will get $100 for each exemption.

Married couples filing jointly with an adjusted gross income under $200,000 will get $300 for each exemption.

Married couples filing jointly with an adjusted gross income of $200,000 or more will get $100 for each exemption.

Married couples filing separately with a combined adjusted gross income under $200,000 will get $300 for each exemption.

Married couples filing separately with a combined adjusted gross income of $200,000 or more will get $100 for each exemption.

When and how you'll get paid

If you received a tax refund by direct deposit for your 2021 tax return, you will get this payment deposited in the same bank account. If not, you can expect to receive a paper check.

Taxpayers who submit their 2021 state tax return by July 1, 2022, and are set to receive their refunds electronically can expect a direct deposit by the end of September.

Residents who file by July 1, 2022, and are set to receive a paper check can expect their refunds by the end of October.

Residents who file their 2021 tax returns after July 1, 2022, can expect a longer wait. Make sure that you file by December 31, 2022, if you want to get your refund check.

Will more states offer support?

Several states have already sent out relief checks.

Here are some recent examples:

Hopefully, additional states will find ways to help their residents deal with the higher-than-normal living costs through similar relief programs.

You're not alone if you're struggling to pay your bills, prioritize debt payoff, and save money in today's economy. Many U.S. households are feeling added financial stress now more than ever.

If you're looking for guidance on how to manage your money and save money in your daily life, check out these personal finance resources.

