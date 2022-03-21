Residents in These States Don't Pay State Income Tax

Most U.S. states have a state income tax. The exact tax that residents pay varies from state to state. Some states have a flat tax rate for all residents, while others may have graduated tax rates that vary by income level.

It's tax season, so many Americans have income taxes at the top of their mind. In addition to paying federal income taxes, most people in the U.S. pay state income taxes. Because of this, during the tax season, most Americans file federal and state income tax returns.

However, some Americans may not be required to file an individual state tax return -- especially if they live in a state that doesn't tax earned income.

If you're considering moving elsewhere, you may be thinking about moving to a state with no state income tax or heading to a state with a more affordable state income tax rate.

Residents in the following states don't pay state income tax on earned income:

Alaska

Florida

Nevada

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Wyoming

There are two states that don't levy tax on regular earned income. However, residents in the following states may be responsible for other state-imposed taxes:

New Hampshire requires residents to pay a 5% tax on interest and dividends only. Recent legislation has begun to phase out this tax, and it will be repealed beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

requires residents to pay a 5% tax on interest and dividends only. Recent legislation has begun to phase out this tax, and it will be repealed beginning Jan. 1, 2027. Washington recently passed legislation that requires individual residents to pay a 7% tax on the sale or exchange of long-term capital assets if the profits exceed $250,000 annually. This law went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

Could moving to a state with no earned income tax save you money?

While moving to a state with no state income tax could reduce your income tax liability, your savings may not be that noticeable. Most states without income tax generate revenue in other ways. This may include imposing higher property taxes and sales taxes.

It's also worth noting that some states have a higher cost of living. For example, while Alaska has no state income tax, it's costly to live there.

If you're considering where to live and want to make a choice that will positively impact your personal finances, be sure to consider all living costs -- including rental and housing expenses.

Federal tax returns are due April 18

No matter where you live in the U.S., April is just around the corner. If you have yet to file your federal or state tax return, you'll want to plan to get started soon.

The federal tax turn deadline for 2022 is April 18. If you're responsible for filing a state tax return, be sure to check to see when your state's filing deadline is this year.

Filing your tax return doesn't have to be challenging. Using tax software can make the filing process less stressful. Check out our best tax software list to find the right software for your needs. You can also review our other tax articles for tax-related tips.

