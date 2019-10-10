Residential Real Estate (REZ) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors looking for momentum, iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (REZ) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high, up roughly 35.8% from its 52-week low of $59.66/share.

But does it have more gains in store? Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

FTXG in Focus

The underlying FTSE NAREIT All Residential Capped Index measures the performance of the residential, healthcare and self-storage real estate sectors of the U.S. equity market. The product charges 48 bps in fees.

Why the Move?

The Fed has enacted two rate cuts so far this year and is likely to enact one more in the upcoming October meeting. Probability of an October Fed rate cut rose following subdued manufacturing data. A low-rate environment is great for real estate stocks as lower mortgage rates boost home buying.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold). It seems REZ might perform decently given a positive weighted alpha of 33.10.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.